Sushant Singh Rajput Had Deleted All Social Media Posts After The Failure Of 'Sonchiriya'?

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death came as a huge shock to his family, friends, and fans. He took his own life on June 14, 2020, by hanging, and even as the police conducts an investigation, the reason is reported to be the mental health issue that he was dealing with. However, reportedly Sushant Singh Rajput had started showing signs of having been dealing with mental issues way before.

Fans believe his unusual, and active-inactive behaviour on social media was the biggest clue. Here is all the information about the time when Sushant Singh Rajput deleted all his Instagram posts two weeks after the failure of his movie Sonchiriya (2019). Read ahead to know-

Sushant Singh Rajput deleted all posts after Sonchiriya failure?

In March 2019, Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Sonchiriya had released in the theatres. The movie didn’t do well at the box-office. After two weeks of the movie being released in the theatres, Sushant Singh Rajput had surprised everyone by making a weird social media move. He had reportedly deleted all of his Instagram posts from his official Instagram account and wrote NOT HERE RIGHT NOW as his official Instagram bio. Fans wondered if it was a publicity stunt or a way of announcing his upcoming movie. However, no clarification was ever made on the matter. Here is a screen-shot of his official account from that time-

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his home in Bandra, Mumbai. The police found no suicide note at his residence during their investigation. According to Mumbai's IPS officer Vinay Chaubey, medical prescriptions and medical reports were found in Sushant Singh Rajput's room.

The actor was only 34 years old at the time of his death. Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held on June 15, 2020, at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. His entire family was present at his funeral and his Bollywood colleagues Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi, also attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral to pay their last respects.

