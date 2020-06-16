Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput Touched His Feet During 'Sonchiriya' Shoot

Bollywood actor Majoy Bajpayee worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the crime drama film, Sonchiriya. After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Manoj Bajpayee took to his Instagram and shared fond memories of the actor with Shekhar Kapur. Bajpayee stated he was finding it very difficult to accept that the actor is no more.

Manoj Bajpayee mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's death

“My mind is not leaving his image of first day [on the set of Sonchiriya] of him coming to me and suddenly finding him touching my feet. One thing that strikes me is that all the perceptions that people were floating about him, that one gesture of his just questioned everything. Not that he touched my feet...it just says so many things about his background, where he came from, it just carried all of that. From there our journey of knowing each other started, as an actor, as a person.”

Manoj Bajpayee recalled that Sushant Singh Rajput then told him that he too is from Bihar and spoke about his village. Sushant Singh Rajput also spoke about Bandit Queen and how he felt so great that they were shooting in the same location where Bandit Queen was shot. “Every day, looking at him from a distance, working on the shot, working on his craft, working on his approach to get that final, perfect run or jump or the dialogue delivery or the correct emphasis on the word.”

Manoj Bajpayee recalls how grateful Sushant was for his inputs. He stated, “One day, I remember telling him, ‘Sushant, if you mind, if I tell you something if I have some observation’ and he said, ‘no sir, please tell me’. Three-four times I tried to give my inputs to his performance, or to the way he was holding the gun. Every time I came up with a suggestion, he was so grateful.”

He also recalled looking at Sushant Singh Rajput’s side table and spotting a book on quantum physics. He also states that Sushant Singh Rajput carried around a telescope and asked everyone to join in and gaze at the galaxy. Manoj Bajpayee also compared Sushant Singh Rajput’s eagerness to a curious child, saying that he was very happy and jumpy. He also recalled that Sushant Singh Rajput liked the food he used to cook on the set. He also added that he finds it disturbing and difficult to come to terms with the fact that ''those images are going to be of the past''.

