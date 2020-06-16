Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Fans Seek #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput On Twitter

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death came as a massive shock to his fans, family, and friends. He took his own life on June 14, 2020, by hanging, and even as the police conducts a probe, this has ignited the conversation on mental health in India. In the midst of this, some fans, generally citing open claims made by industry insiders, adamantly believe that the actor was being 'bullied' by powerful Bollywood lobbies. According to some, Sushant Singh Rajput was denied work due to nepotism in the Bollywood Industry, and these fans have now started the #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput trend on Twitter.

Fans allege nepotism against Sushant Singh Rajput

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Drive' Co-star Pankaj Tripathi 'shocked' & 'speechless'

Netizens on Twitter believe that Sushant Singh Rajput suffered from nepotism in Bollywood. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput is trending on Twitter right now, as hundreds of fans on social media are blaming lobbies in Bollywood. According to fans, Sushant Singh Rajput was boycotted by several Bollywood production houses, which meant that he was unable to find work as an actor.

Also Read | Sonu Sood Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says 'will Miss You Always Bhai'

Fans highlighted that Sushant Singh Rajput was extremely talented in domains that have nothing to do with Bollywood, particularly in the field of academics, as he was a top ranker in very prominent engineering entrance rankings.

#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput Oppose the so called nepotism or bollywood system. Nepotism which acts like a curtain giving unseen authority to a group of people to mentally harass /exploit new commers / young talent .Talent is to be cherished ,should not be left alone to die . pic.twitter.com/bKP2iGPfde — Dr Raksha soni (@RakshaDr) June 16, 2020

Sushant was

~ An Enginner

~ AIR 7 holder

~ A best Dancer

~ Great Actor

~ An entrepreneur.

~ A self made actor with No god father.

And

A GREAT HUMAN BEING. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput

💔 pic.twitter.com/DnUjVC9xYr — Nikhil pottabathini (@Nikhilpottabat2) June 16, 2020

He almost passed every struggle test of life look in this video how humble he was with the poors, a true gentle man💕



But Dirty game of Bollywood Killed a Talented & Down to earth Superstar



Shame on you Who runs Dirty Games

Against outsiders.. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/jIN9XBdC36 — Hrithiks Lion🐯 (@ihrithikslion1) June 16, 2020

He Did Everything For Bollywood



-: 6 Pack Abs

-: Great Dancing Techniques.

-: Amazing Acting..

-: Perfect Training And Practice For Every Role.



He Learned Batting Practice For Almost 1 Year For Dhoni.



Such Dedicated Guy, Bollywood Failed Not U. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/XiqGvfTQnD — greeshma_geetha (@anonymo_gre) June 16, 2020

We are sorry to all struggling stars we could'nt see your struggle , pain and dedication. All we believed on media and critics,bollywood mafias.We the people make bollywood & make stars.We can still save many rising stars. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #RIPSushant @itsSSR — tweetyeddy (@aditi199421) June 16, 2020

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his home in Bandra, Mumbai. The police found no suicide note at his residence during their investigation. According to Mumbai's IPS officer Vinay Chaubey, medical prescriptions and medical reports were found in Sushant Singh Rajput's room.

Also Read | Aamir Khan Or Saif Ali Khan: Whose Chemistry With Kajol Was Loved More By Fans?

The actor was only 34 years old at the time of his death. Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held on June 15, 2020, at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. His entire family was present at his funeral and his Bollywood colleagues Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi, also attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral to pay their last respects.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Popular Films Helmed By Ravi Chopra

[Promo from Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.