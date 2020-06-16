Sushant Singh Rajput's Kind Gesture For Balloon Seller Surfaces As Fans Cherish Memories

The news of the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise came as a big shock for the entire film fraternity. In the aftermath, amid netizens' discussions of just how interesting, talented and likeable a star he was, a throwback video of the actor is going viral on the internet. In this video, Sushant Singh Rajput is approached by a balloon seller on the street.

The video has shots of the seller asking Sushant to pose with her for a picture. The actor is seen showing a kind gesture towards her and posing for a picture. He calmly asked her first about what she wanted to say and later was seen posing with her as paps captured him. Fans have been cherishing these good old memories of Sushant Singh Rajput as they mourn the untimely death of the actor. Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's video.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The actor's body was found in his Bandra apartment by his house help. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house and a number of angles into his death are being probed to ascertain the reason. The police have been investigating the case and Sushant's close friends and family have been called to get their statements.

Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral

His last rites were performed at 4 pm on June 15, 2020, by his family. An official statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been released by his team. It says- 'It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

Pictures from Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were circulated on the Internet. Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor along with a handful of actors from the film fraternity like Ranvir Shorey, Vivek Oberoi, Varun Sharma and director Abhishek Kapoor were clicked during the funeral. Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Rhea Chakraborty also attended his funeral.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor in 2009. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The actor then gave several hit performances with Chhichhore in 2019 - his biggest career hit. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars.

