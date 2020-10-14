Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' & THESE OTT Platform Films Won't Release In Theatres

The Pandemic and the lockdown that followed hit several businesses in the country, including the entertainment industry. With theatres, cinema halls and multiplexes being shut due to the lockdown, film productions were also stalled. Filmmakers then started approaching OTT platforms, for releasing their films. This move disappointed cinema chain owners and they have now decided not to release any of these OTT platform films in theatres.

These Bollywood films won't release in theatres

As per reports by Paper News Network, many films including Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara, Shakuntala Devi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Sadak 2, Gulabo Sitabo and Khuda Hafiz are amongst other Bollywood films which won’t be released in theatres, as decided by cinema chain owners of PVR, Cinepolis, Inox and Carnival.

The government announced last week that cinema halls can now be operated in the country. Some states are still observing a lockdown and theatres in those states will remain shut. The Unlock 5.0 guidelines by the Home Ministry revealed that cinema halls can operate with a 50% capacity starting October 15, 2020. The MHA has now set new guideline and a standard operating procedure will be issued soon.

It was announced that Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad, Aditya Roy Kapur’s Malang, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan’s War are amongst the few films which will release in theatres. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath will also re-release in theatres.

Earlier, film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted a list of Bollywood films which will be released in Australia. Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur's Sadak 2 and Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film Dil Bechara will release in theatres in Australia. These films were earlier released on Disney+Hotstar.

(Image Source: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

