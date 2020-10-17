Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares 'message from Bhai' invoking Swami Vivekananda

‘SSrians’ have been seeking solace in the memories of Sushant Singh Rajput as they continued to mourn the loss of the actor. Fans, friends and family have been sharing his pictures, videos to express how much they were missing him, as they gave him tributes and sought ‘justice'. Recently, SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti used the Chhichhore star’s tweet invoking Swami Vivekananda to convey greetings of Navratri/Durga Puja.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister’s message

Shweta took to Twitter to post a tweet of Sushant Singh Rajput from May 10, where he has written a spiritual verse, along with a photograph of Goddess Durga. Along with that, he had used a quote of Swami Vivekananda, to ‘struggle God-ward', an interpretation of the word ‘forward'. Shweta, who is based in the USA, called it a ‘message from Bhai’ as she called him ‘Immortal Sushant’.

Shweta conveyed festive greetings by also sharing a photograph of their mother and praying to her for 'strength and wisdom.' Expressing her pride at the way she had brought them up, and two more sisters, she honoured her while hoping the festival fills everyone with ‘strength of the divine.’

Maa...on the eve of Navratri I pray to you for strength and wisdom. I am proud the way you raised us. 🙏 Let’s start our Durga Pujo by honoring our own mother first. Hope this Navratri everyone is filled with strength of the divine. #OurMotherOurStrength pic.twitter.com/Db0Z6uLQUr — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 16, 2020

Sushant's fans to mark events

Meanwhile, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are set to kick off the second leg of the ‘Padyatra’, events to honour Sushant and pray for his 'justice.' On the start of Navratri, the event has been planned in Kolkata. The first phase was marked on October 14, on the occasion of four months of his death, which was held at the family’s hometown in Patna.

With regards to the investigation into the death of SSR, the Central Bureau of Investigation recently stated that probe was still on. Their response was to reports that claimed that the premiere agency had completed formalities, and denied them by calling it ‘speculative reports.’

