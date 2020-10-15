Sushant's Sister Emotional About Childhood Memory; Posts Video After Social Media 'break'

The memorable moments related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s life have not been easy for his fans to witness as they mourned over his death. ‘SSRians’ have been getting emotional with his pictures and videos, more so with moments shared by his family. One such instance was his sister Shweta Singh Kirti sharing an emotional anecdote as she posted a video of the late actor singing a ‘bhajan.’

Shweta's emotional with Sushant's video

Taking to social media, Shweta posted a video of Sushant intensely reciting the Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari hymn. She recalled how during their childhood they would sit with musical instruments and pray whenever they would be no electricity at their home. Immersed in Bhakti (devotion), tears would flow from their eyes, she wrote. She reminisced how this video reminded her of those times, as she used hashtags like ‘Immortal Sushant’ and ‘God Is With Us.’

The anecdote left ‘SSRians’ emotional, in the same way, that numerous other posts of Shweta for SSR does.

This is not the first time that Shweta shared the same video, and on August 14, exactly two months after his death, she had called him a ‘divine voice with immense devotion in his heart.’

The above post was her second after she had temporarily gone off social media, on the day Sushant’s fans were marking tribute events in his memory on the completion of four months of his death.Later, she clarified that she had deactiviated it as login attempts were being made from her profile.

Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them. — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 14, 2020

The first was a verse from a religious scripture about the importance of knowledge and faith to achieve peace and sever the doubts as she wrote, 'Stay Strong, Stay Positive, Stay United!'

4 months of Sushant's death marked

Her husband Vishal Kirti also penned a strong note about the family being targeted with 'victim-blaming', as ‘they’ attempted to shift the focus away from the 'quest for truth.'

Sushant's friend Ganesh Hiwarlkar and others' ‘Padyatra’ in Sushant’s hometown Patna and candlelight march and other events were also held on the completion of four months of SSR’s death on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, ‘SSRians’ have been putting pressure on the Central Bureau of Investigation for an update in the case. This is apart from the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau carrying out separate probes, with prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and Sushant’s staff being questioned.

