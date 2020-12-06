Sushant Singh Rajput fans host rituals at Shani temple for 'justice', sister Shweta reacts

Sushant Singh Rajput fans have been raising their voice for justice, and if their numerous initiatives are anything to go by, they do not intend to give up their fight. The late actor’s fans have not just been honouring his legacy, but also hope for a closure to the circumstances of his mysterious death. In the latest, some of the 'SSRians' arranged rituals at a temple, fed the needy and distributed the ‘prasad’, praying for SSR’s ‘justice.’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans' noble gesture

The news was shared by Sushant Singh Rajput’s USA-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who conveyed her gratitude towards the gesture. She reacted to the video, where fans along with a priest were performing the puja at the Shani Dev Temple at Sushant’s family hometown in Patna. One could see the Chhichhore star’s photograph, alongside the deity, while ‘Insaaf SSR’ banners were also put up at the venue.

They were also seen preparing food for the underprivilged and distributing it.

Thanks Patna, Bihar 🙏 for organizing the Puja and praying to Shani Dev for Sushant’s Justice ❤️ #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/S2A4EQuued — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 5, 2020

Shweta wrote, “Today Patna SSRians arranged a puja of the God of Justice, Shanidev at the Shani Temple , praying for the justice of Sushant Singh Rajput. They also prepared khichdi and distributed it to 3,000 people. They distributed food to the needy too as they prayed for Sushant’s justice.”

आज शानिदेव के मंदिर मे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत जी के शीघ्र न्याय मिलने के लिए Patna SSRians ने न्याय के देवता शनिदेव की पूजा अर्चना की , भव्य आरती तथा खिचडी के प्रसाद का भोग लगाया.,करीब 3 हजार से अधिक लोगो तक प्रसाद पहुचाया pic.twitter.com/TXLJiNkHXW — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) December 5, 2020

Previously, numerous othe initiatives have been held across the country and even abroad. This included protest marches, holding banners, conducting religious rituals and more. Recently, actor Shekhar Suman also honoured SSR by sharing that he won’t be celebrating his birthday on December 7 this year.

I'm not celebrating my bday on the 7th dec.That's the least I can do for Sushant.There is no mood for any revelry or excitement.Instead I will pray that his culprits are caught soon and this case is given a closure.#StayUnited4SSR — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 5, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Fans of Sushant are still awaiting ‘justice’ over his death, that took place on June 14 in Mumbai. They allege foul play, as SSR was found dead under mysterious circumstances, a point that had led to intense movement for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe in the case. Though CBI was ordered to take up the case, the pace of the probe and lack of updates has not pleased fans. In fact, apart from questioning prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, and other accused in the case till September, no major development has been witnessed since then.

The Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau were the other agencies that joined this case and conducted questioning. The latter even arrested Rhea Chakraborty and others, but they have now received bail.

