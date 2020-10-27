Sushant's reply on difference between 'like you' & 'love you' makes fan hail 'genius'

The popularity of Sushant Singh Rajput has been evident in the manner the movement for his ‘justice’ after his death has been underway. The late actor had always acknowledged the role of his fans in his success and even his ex-girfriend Ankita Lokhande had shared how much he loved to chat with his fans. Recently, one such answer of his to a fan-made ‘SSRians’ emotional as they hailed his intelligence.

Sushant’s answer on difference between ‘like you’ and ‘love you’

Recently Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti retweeted a post from an SSR fan about his answer to a fan about the difference between ‘I love you’ and ‘I like you.’

The Chhichhore star replied that it was ‘subjective’. He believed liking was somewhat ‘living with frequent analysis’, while love would be to ‘surrender and submit to the wonderful feeling of unity and resonance.’

What a beautiful way 2 explain!



Only Sush can explain dis way.



How can we move on with dis irreparable loss?



We feel unified & resonated with da essence of U.



PS. We love you❤️🙏🦋#PMSpeakUpOnSSRCase @smitaparikh2 @ishkarnBHANDARI @iChiragPaswan @SushilModi @Swamy39 pic.twitter.com/iabV8X9Ler — AMK 🦋🌈💫🦋 (@itsAMK__) October 25, 2020

Netizens got emotional over the answer, and shared how he was a ‘genius’ and always had a ‘perfect’ and ‘deep thoughtful answer’ to everything.

Such a clear explanation and understanding. Always my hero SSR. — JusticeForSsr (@Ajeethaa2) October 26, 2020

Genius he is... Tremendous and irreplaceable loss to family, fans and to mankind.#PMSpeakUpOnSSRCase — Trusting God (@Devshre20256763) October 25, 2020

He always had a perfect answer for everything in very simple words. #PMSpeakUpOnSSRCase — Insanity (@umita59) October 25, 2020

What a deep thoughtful answer!! Wish I would have connected with Sushant in some meaningful conversations. Miss you dear #SushantSinghRajput 💔 — Sunita (@sunita51687910) October 26, 2020

WoW! Such a beautiful explanation! I fall in love with this person, even more, each day! #loveussr — Madhulika Rawal (@MadhulikaRawal) October 26, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s reply on much-used emoji

Sushant’s fan once was curious about the butterfly emoji that he would use a lot and asked if it was only his love for butterflies or meant something else.

The Chhichhore star had a brilliant response and a deeper meaning than what it appeared and replied that it stood for ‘emergence, inevitable, resonance’ between him, his fans, and everyone else. He added that it could also mean feelings one could trust, and told the fan that for meanings, she could refer to terms like chaos theory, complexity theory, butterfly effect. SSR added that in simpler terms it was more like he moved a finger there, and she smiles, and that was ‘resonance’, calling it 'magical.'

Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh responded to a fan’s tweet calling it the ‘sweetest intellectual reply’, and wrote that no one except Sushant could understand something so ‘deep’ and be able to express it ‘so beautifully.’

