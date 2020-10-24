Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Smita alleges, 'Paid PR trying to shut me to stop my fight'

The ‘justice’ for Sushant Singh Rajput movement has been relentless for over four months, but its participants have faced attacks, including the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, actress Kangana Ranaut or Ganesh Hiwarkar. Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh too has opened up on a campaign by ‘paid PR’ against her so that she stops her fight for the truth. Fuming at the ‘gang’, she wrote that they will get a ‘tight slap’ when the case comes up in the court.

Sushant’s friend Smita alleges ‘paid PR’ targeting her

On Twitter, Sushant’s friend Smita wrote that the ‘paid PR’ had only ‘one job’ as they were actively trying to to 'shut' her in the fight for SSR. She had recorded her statement with the Central Bureau of Investigation that is currently investigating the death case. Highlighting that, she wrote that there was ‘no point now shutting’ her up, as she had already given the ‘evidence’ to the investigating authority. She warned the ‘anti-SSR gang’ of a ‘tight slap’ in the case.

The paid PR is so active and they have only one job to shut me so I stop fighting for @itsSSR , I have already done my job given evidences to CBI no point now shuting me up now , and the entire paid PR anti Ssr gang will get a tight slap once the case comes to the court ! — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) October 23, 2020

Smita also expressed her anger over fake news on Sushant’s death. She wrote that instead of ‘selling’ the false news and making videos, they should approach the CBI. Smita wrote that she was ready to come with them to the CBI if they had evidence, as they were claiming in the videos. She termed it as a ploy to ‘divide SSRians’.

How people are selling false news on someone’s murder ? Rather than making vdos they should go to CBI if they have any proof ! Why don’t they come ahead with evidences ? It’s sad people r trying to divide ssrians ! Ask them to come to CBI with me and proove it — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) October 23, 2020

Smita's for SSR's justice

Smita Parikh has been vocal in raising her voice in the battle for ‘justice’ for her friend. Apart from her statement to the CBI, tweets and comments on news channels, she had also recently participated in ‘Padyatra’ or protest rally in Kolkata, an event previously held in Patna and Varanasi. Meanwhile, the CBI recently informing that they were yet to complete the probe and were looking at all angles has been the only hope for the ‘warriors.’

