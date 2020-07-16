Sushant Singh Rajput's 'girlfriend' Rhea Chakraborty writes to Amit Shah, seeks CBI probe

After breaking her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput on one month of his death, Rhea Chakraborty has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the late actor’s death. Introducing herself as Sushant’s ‘girlfriend’ for the first time, the actor urged Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate an enquiry into the death. Expressing her faith in the government, the Bank Chor star expressed her urge to know what ‘pressures’ prompted Sushant to take the step.

Rhea took to Instagram and shared a picture of Sushant to make the request.

Here’s the post

Her post came hours after she exposed a death and rape threat by a troll.

Rhea on July 14 had expressed her grief and love for Sushant in a heartfelt note.

Not just Sushant's fans and netizens running various hashtag, even Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Dr Subramanian Swamy, Manoj Tiwari, Roopa Ganguly have sought a CBI probe into Sushant’s death.

Bihar’s ex-MP, Pappu Yadav had also demanded a CBI probe and tweeted about Home Minister, Amit Shah’s acknowledgementto his letter.

Sushant was found hanging at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case, and have questioned over 25 persons, one of them being Rhea Chakraborty. They have ruled out foul play and termed the death cause as 'asphyxia due to hanging', citing the post-mortem report.

