Sushant Singh Rajput's 'girlfriend' Rhea Chakraborty writes to Amit Shah, seeks CBI probe

After breaking her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput on one month of his death, Rhea Chakraborty has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the late actor’s death. Introducing herself as Sushant’s ‘girlfriend’ for the first time, the actor urged Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate an enquiry into the death. Expressing her faith in the government, the Bank Chor star expressed her urge to know what ‘pressures’ prompted Sushant to take the step.
Rhea took to Instagram and shared a picture of Sushant to make the request.
Respected @amitshahofficial sir , I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise . I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate
Her post came hours after she exposed a death and rape threat by a troll.
I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment . I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action . ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
Rhea on July 14 had expressed her grief and love for Sushant in a heartfelt note.
Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond
Not just Sushant's fans and netizens running various hashtag, even Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Dr Subramanian Swamy, Manoj Tiwari, Roopa Ganguly have sought a CBI probe into Sushant’s death.
Bihar’s ex-MP, Pappu Yadav had also demanded a CBI probe and tweeted about Home Minister, Amit Shah’s acknowledgementto his letter.
अमित शाह जी आप चाहें तो एक मिनट में सुशांत मामले की CBI जांच हो सकती है। इसे टालें नहीं!— Sewak Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) July 14, 2020
बिहार के गौरव फ़िल्म अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत जी की संदिग्ध मृत्यु की CBI जांच के लिए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री जी को पत्र लिख आग्रह किया था।
उन्होंने कार्रवाई के लिए पत्र अग्रसारित कर दिया है। pic.twitter.com/MWsFBFNN8p
Sushant was found hanging at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case, and have questioned over 25 persons, one of them being Rhea Chakraborty. They have ruled out foul play and termed the death cause as 'asphyxia due to hanging', citing the post-mortem report.
