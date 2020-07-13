When Sushant Singh Rajput Suggested This Book List To Explore The 'fabric Of Reality'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was vocal about his love for the skies and the planet. The actor was an ardent skywatcher, who loved to gaze at the planets and space. He often posted pictures of space wonders on his Instagram profile. Apart from the love for celestial bodies, Sushant also loved reading books. He had once posted about starting his own book club.

Here is the post about the book club account handled by Sushant-

Source: Sushant Singh Rajput Facebook

In an interview a news publication in the past, he had revealed about his love for classics. Sushant used to share excerpts from his reading quite frequently, however, recently it was known that the actor also had a book recommendations account - The Book Club, through the account he shared some unique selections of all genres. Following is a past instance where he shared some books based on ‘reality of life’.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s suggestions

Sushant shared three books suggestions for anyone interested in reading about ‘life’. He wrote, “These books. Read them if knowing about the fabric of reality interests you.” The books were, Chaos and Fractals: New Frontiers of Science, The Beginning of Infinity: Explanations That Transform the World by David Deutsch and The Ancient Secret of the Flower of Life Volume One by Drunvalo Melchizedek. All the books trace the origins of life and living.

Here is what Sushant Singh Rajput shared

These books ðŸ‘‡. Read them if knowing about the fabric of reality interests you. ðŸ» pic.twitter.com/MTPX1SRzGD — The Book Club (@intoxillectual) February 16, 2018

Sushant's fans were amazed by the late actor's past suggestions which date back to 2018. One fan wrote, "Thank you so much for these book recommendations, Sushant. I'll forever cherish them. May you find peace." Another fan penned some emotional words of regrets, "Why had I never followed or never followed his book club. Such a beautiful mind."

Some reactions from his followers

Why had I never followed or never followed his book club. Such a beautiful mind. — Reenak (@Reenak57900959) June 19, 2020

Thank you so much for these book recommendations, Sushant. I'll forever cherish them. May you find peace. — Kartik (@Kartik_1987) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was not only familiar with good reads, but also followed philosophers and authors. According to his tweets, he was often inspired and sometimes quoted from his readings of Joel C. Rosenberg, M.C. Escher, and Jean-Paul Sartre. The three names are of renowned philosophers, authors, and contributors in their respective fields. Sushant Singh Rajput was familiar with the work of Jean-Paul Sartre who is, “arguably the best-known philosopher of the twentieth century” as cited by Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy. Escher, on the other hand, is credited with lithographs, woodcuts, wood engravings as per his own dedicated website. Joel was an acclaimed and award-winning author as well.

