Undertaker Reveals The Advice He Gave To John Cena Which 'The Champ' Never Followed

The Undertaker appeared on the latest episode of the ‘After the Bell’ podcast where he praised John Cena for proving him wrong and becoming one of the greatest superstars in WWE. While talking to Corey Graves, Undertaker revealed that he didn't think John Cena would become a huge star in WWE when the two first met. However, he was surprised to see how much effort John Cena put into his work. “When John came out early on, I had never thought in a million years that he would get over to the extent that he did, and pleasantly surprised at how over John got,” said The Undertaker.

The Undertaker said that he went to John Cena once and advised him to take some time off from work. However, Cena didn’t listen to him and never refused any kind of work WWE would give him. “I actually told him once, I said, 'John, for your sake, you need to learn the word 'No'', cause he did everything. I said, 'You're gonna burn,' he never did, and he proved me wrong,” The Undertaker added.

Jim Ross heaps praise on John Cena

Apart from The Undertaker, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross also praised John Cena’s work ethic. While talking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said John Cena’s passion for wrestling was overwhelming when he joined WWE. The Hall of Famer revealed that John Cena never said no to anything. He would work hard every day of the week and would give everything he had. Jim Ross added that Cena was the kind of guy who would never turn anything down, even when he became an A-list superstar. "His record for Make-A-Wishes, granting wishes for terminally ill children, nobody is even close," Jim Ross added.

John Cena's last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 36, where he lost to ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match. WrestleMania 36 was also the last time The Undertaker appeared in WWE where he defeated AJ Styles in the Boneyard Match. Both Cena vs Wyatt and Undertaker vs Styles was critically acclaimed and many said that the two matches will serve as milestones in WWE’s history.

Image Source: WWE.com

