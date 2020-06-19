Is John Cena A Professional Rapper? Times When John Cena Flexed His Rapping Muscles

Serial WWE Champion and Hollywood celebrity John Cena has often expressed his love towards the rap genre. Starting from his titantron to his in-ring persona, John Cena has, with much panache, taken on the rap persona in WWE as well, by dropping a couple of bars in the ring. However, there appears to be a considerable amount of ambiguity when it comes to the John Cena rapper stint.

WWE: John Cena rap song; John Cena rapper stint

The answer to ‘Is John Cena a professional rapper’ is yes. In his initial days of wrestling, John Cena adopted his rapper gimmick and delivered in the WWE with aplomb. Since his inception in the promotion in 2002, John Cena often rapped verses in the WWE universe, and both of his theme songs have been written and sung by him. Initially, John Cena used to play “World Life” as his titantron which was later replaced by “You Can’t See Me”, one of the most renowned titantrons of all time in WWE.

Apart from rapping verses in his own titantron, John Cena has also performed rap verses on several occasions in and outside WWE. He was once spotted in a rap battle with a fan outside the WWE arena. John Cena was simply walking when a fan charged up to him and tried to verbally bully the WWE veteran. However, John Cena responded in his own style and continued the rap battle as he went on to lay the fan down with his own verses. John Cena has also flexed his rapping skills on numerous occasions during his initial days in WWE. However, with the time John Cena abandoned his rap gimmick in WWE storylines.

John Cena movies: John Cena rapper battle with fan

Not only is John Cena a professional rapper, but he is also an actor. John Cena has already made a name for himself in the Hollywood universe and is regarded as one of the biggest global celebrities of this generation. The 16-time WWE champion is also a veteran in wrestling as he is all set to enter into the WWE Hall of Fame after officially retiring from the promotion.

Image courtesy: WWE.com