Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted To Develop A Play Around Indian Geniuses: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left his fans and the whole film fraternity in shock. The actor was last seen in Chhichore and Drive and had an upcoming film Dil Bechara!. Apart from this, the actor had another project lined up his way in which he was to play Indian geniuses across a span of over 2500 years.

Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to develop a play

A leading media portal revealed that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was developing a play for theatres. The idea of the play was to feature Indian geniuses like Swami Vivekananda, APJ Abdul Kalam, Chanakya, Rabindranath Tagore among others. Sushant Singh Rajput had developed this idea and wanted to make it his tribute to Indian geniuses across a span of over 2500 years, from 540 BC to 2015 AD.

According to the media portal, Sushant had initially announced a 12 part web series where each episode would have had him play iconic Indian geniuses. Reportedly, the actor was well-read and used to love reading up on certain people whom he considered role models. The web series plan did not work out so he wanted to develop the same idea for theatre.

The media portal cited the idea and concept as original and innovative. Sushant Singh Rajput had told the media portal that his idea was to have a dialogue between the original versions of the Indian geniuses and modern 2020 version of that character. The idea was to show how that character who was a mastermind at his time, deal with modern problems with the same intelligentsia.

Reportedly, the actor was drawn towards theatre. He used to give credits to theatre arts for having given him a head start in his acting career. The actor had immense respect for the platform.

The Career of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput had started his acting career in 2008 with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The actor made his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che! In the year 2013. He was last seen in Chhichhore and Netflix’s Drive.

Sushant had an upcoming film Dil Bechara, which is an adaptation of John Green’s novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The film’s release got delayed due to the lockdown. The actor had shared the screen with Sanjana Sanghi in this romantic drama film.

Image Credits: Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram

