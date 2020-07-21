'Sushant Singh Rajput Made An Instant Impression With His Dedication', Says Mukesh Chhabra

Mukesh Chhabra is set to make his directorial debut with Dil Bechara. With the film's release just around the corner, the director spends a lot of his time reminiscing about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He often shares pictures and videos of the actor and pens down emotional notes for him. In an interview with a portal, Mukesh opened up about the memories that he has of Sushant since his debut in Kai Po Che.

Mukesh Chhabra on his memories with Sushant Singh Rajput

Mukesh Chhabra revealed that he met Sushant Singh Rajput when he auditioned for Kai Po Che. He said that Rajput made an instant impression with his 'aura, charm, and dedication'. The director added that he knew right then that Sushant had it in him to make it in Bollywood.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana's BTS Video Showcases Their Chemistry In 'Dil Bechara'

Chhabra revealed that their friendship grew stronger over the years. Adding that they become like brothers, the director revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput told him that he would act in his first film. Mukesh added that the late actor kept his promise and played the lead in Dil Bechara.

Further talking about Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra said that it is an emotional film. He added that most of the scenes were emotionally draining. Chhabra revealed that once they were done with the shoot, they hosted small dinner parties where they sang and danced. He shared that they also played cricket and had a lot of fun.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Was Aware Of 'Dil Bechara' Online Premiere, Says Mukesh Chhabra

He said that everyone on the set was happy and excited. Mukesh Chhabra added that he made Sanjana Sanghi do a lot of workshops with Sushant Singh Rajput right from the start since she was a newcomer. He further added that they started the shoot with fun scenes so that things could proceed smoothly. The director said that everyone bonded wonderfully.

Talking about the response that the Dil Bechara trailer has received, Mukesh Chhabra said that life has changed for him since the past month. He added that the fact that the trailer has received so much love is gradually sinking in. Adding that it is a bittersweet feeling, he said that he does not know if he should feel happy about it or be sad that Sushant Singh Rajput is not here to see it.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Poignant Video; Remembers Him As Her 'forever Star'

Dil Bechara is the official Bollywood remake of John Green's novel titled The Fault In Our Stars. The novel was earlier made into a Hollywood film of the same name starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. The Bollywood version also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The film is set for a digital release on July 24 and will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ | Mukesh Chhabra Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Says Will Never Get Calls From Him Anymore

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.