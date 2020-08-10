Sushant Singh Rajput's Niece Takes Up Astronomy, Says 'will Study It Well, In His Memory'

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his family has been sharing old pictures and videos of the late actor. Along with the actor's sister Shweta, his niece Mallika Singh is also quite active on social media. She recently took to her social media stories to share a memory of Sushant and shared a screenshot of her taking up an astronomy course. Take a look at her post.

Sushant Singh Rajput's niece to study astronomy in his memory

Sharing a screenshot of her upcoming Astronomy course, Mallika Singh recalled telling Sushant that she was planning to take up an Astronomy course for her science requirement. She revealed that he told her he would sneak into her class with her. Singh further wrote, "I'll study it well, in his memory".

She has also been sharing updates about the late actor's dog, Fudge. In one of her social media stories, she thanked everyone for enquiring about fudge. She further informed Sushant's fans that the dog is alive and well and is currently living with her and Rajput's father. Mallika assured everyone that they intend to keep the dog forever. She later also shared a video of Fudge.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has also actively joined the campaign demanding justice for Sushant's death. She shared a picture of a billboard placed in the USA that says, "#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput". She added in her caption that it has become a worldwide movement.

The Justice For Sushant campaign has become a wide movement after the late actor's father lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and named five others for abetment. The case has since then been transferred to the CBI. Chakraborty, who is to be investigated by CBI on charges of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, made an appearance before the Enforcement Directorate on Friday.

The actor arrived for the interrogation with her brother Showik Chakraborty and the actor's business manager Shruti Modi also made an appearance. Officials revealed that the statements of all three of them were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The money laundering case stems from the complaint filed by the late actor's father with Bihar Police.

