Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Shares Picture Of 'Bhai's Billboard In California'

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Friday took to social media to share a glimpse of a billboard in California that read "#Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput 1986-2020" and expressed joy on seeing that people from all over the world are now participating in the movement for her brother. Shweta even shared the exact location of the billboard as she joined the digital protest by attributing '#warriors4ssr' among others in her post. She also shared a video as she seemingly zoomed past the billboard in California.

Bhai’s Billboard in California...It’s up on 880 north, right after the great mall parkway exit. It’s a world wide movement. #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #worldforsushant @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/LngjJfsV4E — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 7, 2020

After Rhea Chakraborty's interrogation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case concluded at the Enforcement Directorate office on Friday, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself holding up a placard. The placard read, "We will win. Love you bhai. God is with us.” [sic]

Sushant's friend Kushal Zaveri also shared a candle picture and used the same hashtag #Warriors4SSR. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy also joined the campaign and supported the hashtag.

Rhea Chakraborty at ED office

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, being investigated by the CBI on charges of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with a money laundering case. The 28-year-old arrived at the agency's Ballard Estate office with her brother shortly before noon. Her business manager, Shruti Modi, who also worked for Rajput, also appeared before the agency soon in response to the ED's summons.

The statements of Chakraborty, Modi, and Showik were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said. Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani has also been called by the ED to appear on Saturday in connection with this money laundering case that stems from a complaint filed by the actor's father with the Bihar Police in connection with his death, they said.

FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

'Justice for Sushant' became a national outcry after his father lodged an FIR in Rajiv Nagar Police station of Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. Besides Rhea, five other people have also been reportedly booked for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy'.

