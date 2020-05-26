Sushant Singh Rajput Pens Thoughts About Einstein’s Theory, Fans Say 'Really Informative'

Sushant Singh Rajput's intriguing social media game has been garnering much appreciation from fans. On Tuesday, in the wee hours of the day, the Chhichhore actor shared Einstein's picture and penned down a few thoughts about his learnings. As part of the caption, Sushant Singh Rajput stated, "The Avatamsaka Sutra describes enlightenment as an awareness of the 'interpenetration of space and time'."

Furthermore, Sushant Singh Rajput in the caption also said that "One can’t help but wonder if Einstein’s theory of relativity that unifies space and time was just a stroke of genius or a glimpse of the divine." A fan said, "Only your posts makes me search all the info regarding it on google. And also posts are really informative." A bunch of people also shared their thoughts about Einstein’s theory of relativity. Take a look.

Earlier, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor also shared a picture of a galaxy and penned down his learning about 'Dark Energy.' His caption read, "Dark Energy that is responsible for our universe to expand at an accelerating rate forms around 68% of the universe. Dark Matter on the other hand that is responsible for the formation of our ordered galaxies in this chaos of expanse, forms around 27% of the universe. They together are the two most famous and mysterious known-Unknowns that we know of. That means,

if we take everything from our daily experience, everything that we know about, it’s made of atoms and all of that adds up to only 5 per cent of the universe. Our reality is not what actually reality seems to be.âœ¨ #perspectives #waysofseeing #fabricoftheuniverse #darkmatter #darkenergy."

Here's Sushant Singh Rajput's post:

Sushant Singh Rajput has been trying hands on another new skill as well. The Kedarnath actor is trying to learn 'coding'. Earlier, Sushant Singh took to his Instagram to share a picture of a page with different codes on it. The actor expressed that he always loved computer gaming and was keen on learning the language behind it. Now that everyone has time to themselves because of the nationwide lockdown, Rajput revealed that he has been trying to learn coding and it looks super-exciting to him.

