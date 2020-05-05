Sushant Singh Rajput Shares Secrets To Upgrade Quality Of Life, Lists Useful 'meta Skills'

Sushant Singh Rajput has kept his social media game on point throughout the nationwide lockdown to entertain his fans and followers and also to keep them well -informed. Recently, the actor had shared that he had been learning to code games through a programming language. On Tuesday, however, the actor shared a rather insightful mantra that he follows in order to manage his time efficiently while under lockdown.

The actor shared a picture of himself and listed a few 'meta skills' that proved helpful for him 'in the last few months' while under lockdown. He wrote, "Of all the various approaches I’ve tried in the last few months, these meta skills have worked wonders with the best ROI of time :) 👇🏻 1. 7 hours of optimised sleep 💤 2. Regular meditation 🧘‍♂️ 3. Writing a journal. 🖊 4. Frequent Exercise 🏋️‍♂️ 5. Optimising digital time 🤳🏻 and 6. Intermittent fasting 😇 Try them, if you will, and share your secrets for upgrading quality of life! #eyeofastorm ⚡️"

Earlier last week, Sushant Singh Rajput took to his Instagram to share a picture of a page with different codes penned on it. The actor expressed that he always loved computer gaming and was keen on learning the language behind it.

What's next for Sushant Singh Rajput?

The actor will be seen next in casting director Mukesh Chhabra's upcoming film Dil Bechara along with debutante Sanjana Sanghi and actor Saif Ali Khan. The film is the official Hindi remake of the film 'The Fault In Our Stars' based on the novel by John Greene. The film was slated for theatrical release on May 8, 2020, but is now postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus situation in the country.

