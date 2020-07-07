Sushant Singh Rajput Probe: Mumbai Police Seizes CCTV Tapes; Bhansali Last Met Him In 2016

In a big update in the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, sources in the Mumbai Police have revealed that the cops have taken into their possession the CCTV recordings of the Bandra building where he was staying and seemingly committed suicide. They have confirmed that no CCTVs were installed in the 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' star's home.

Additionally, it has come to light that there are still some forensic reports pending in the case, though their nature hasn't yet come to light. His autopsy report had earlier confirmed death due to asphyxiation resulting from hanging, seemingly concluding that it had indeed been suicide.

READ | Amit Trivedi Talks About Close Pal Sushant Singh Rajput; Comments On Nepotism In Industry

However, amid numerous calls for a deeper probe and following claims that his death may have been precipitated due to pressures arising from nepotistic and groupist tendencies in Bollywood, the Mumbai Police has also questioned a number of key members of the film industry. Ace Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was the most prominent industry face to be called in. Bhansali gave his statement to the Bandra Police on Monday, and as per sources, said that he had planned to cast Sushant Singh Rajput, but switched to alternatives on account of scheduling issues at Sushant Singh Rajput's end, as the actor was working on YRF's film 'Paani'.

Bhansali, who was asked 30-35 questions, as per sources, said that he had last met Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 and after that there was no further information. Consequently, Bhansali said he had no information on whether Rajput was in any mental distress.

READ | Sanjay Leela Bhansali Questioned For 3 Hrs In Sushant's Death Probe, Avoids Media Queries

A total of 34 statements have been recorded so far, including actor Rhea Chakraborty who was rumoured to be very close to Sushant. In the immediate aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the police had also said that it would take the statement of his doctor to gauge whether he was under any medication for depression. At that time nothing suspicious had been found linked to the death.

READ | Dil Bechara: Kriti Sanon Sums Up Dilemma, Others Cite Dialogue To Ask Question To Sushant

The Mumbai Police is also awaiting a response from Twitter about tweets allegedly posted, then deleted from Sushant Singh Rajput's handle. Sources said that the police are still investigating the case from various angles.

Sushant Singh Rajput's final movie - 'Dil Bechara' - saw its trailer releasing on Monday. The preview, backed by tremendous goodwill from Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, has garnered enormous traction online, as have renewed calls for the case of his death to be handed to the CBI.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Trailer Beats Avenger: Infinity War & Endgame Trailers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.