Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Says ‘final, Love And Positivity Filled Goodbye’

It has been over two weeks since the death of popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who ended his life by suicide. The actor’s passing has left many in shock. However, at the greatest loss are the near and dear ones in the family. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shared a picture of a ‘final farewell’ for the 34-year old actor. What followed was several comments by Sushant's followers who mourned the death of the talented actor in the comments section.

A final goodbye to Sushant Singh Rajput

In the still shared by Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, one can see the family members of Sushant sitting in front of the late actor’s picture. The picture of Sushant sits on a floral set-up. Sushant’s father KK Singh can also be seen, sitting immersed in the last rituals for his beloved son who is no more.

Shweta shared the following post

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared the picture on her IG and wrote, “A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are.... we will always love you for eternity. â¤ï¸ #sushantsinghrajput.” Many followers expressed their goodbyes to the actor in the comments section as well. One fan wrote, “May your soul rest in peace as you're yourself a purest soul."

Here are some of the comments in the picture

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was heart-wrenching for many of his fans as well as Bollywood and Television colleagues. The actor, who defeated anonymity and made a career from scratch, passed away on June 14, 2020. After his death, social media continues to mourn over losing a talented, young actor. The police investigations regarding the actor's death are still on. However, the industry has lost a gem. Sushant Singh Rajput hailed from a small town in Purnia, Patna. He started out as a television actor and later went to do brilliant roles in films like MS Dhoni, Chhichhore, and Kai Poch Che. The actor's journey was a remarkable one with several critically acclaimed acting performances to his name.

