Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-star Shares Goofy Video Of The Actor, Says 'Miss You' | Watch

Ram Diwakar, last seen in Amazon Prime Original series Paatal Lok, shared a goofy video of Sushant Singh Rajput online. Along with the video, Diwakar penned a note reminiscing memories created by the two while shooting for Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya (2019). Diwakar also expressed his disappointment over not being around Sushant Singh Rajput during the last few days of his life in the note. Lastly, he said, "Love you, and I know tu ye sab dekh rha hoga aur apni shetaani bhari smile dekhe mujhe keh rha hoga "chal pagal"!" (sic)

Check out the video:

Ram Diwakar's note for Sushant Singh Rajput:

Dil karta hai teri Iss cuteness pe jaan de doon! Jab jab ye video dekhta hoon aisa lgta hai tune hasi mazak mein future mein hone wali baaten bol di. Shayad tab tune socha bhi nahi hoga... k teri life mein aisa bhi ganda mod aayega. I love you bhai and I'm sorry mein tere liye kuch nhi kar saka. Mein ye bhi jaanta hoon tujhe kitna bura lgta hoga k jin logon k beech tu rehta tha, jinke sath tune filmein ki.... koi tere liye nahi ladaa. Kher... shayad you were too good for this world. Yaad hai tune kaha tha " hum Rajput kabhi kisi k aage jhukte nahi" :) Bhai you died a hero. Tere liye kitne fans lade hain, roye hain, kitno ne toh jaan bhi de di... tu normal aadmi nhi hai. Tu marke bhi kraanti le aaya. Tune achche achchon ki satta hila di aur mujhe ummeed hai ye kranti ki aag bhujegi nhi. Rozana itne log mujhe message karte hain k unhe yakeen hi nahi hota tu iss duniya mein nahi hai, unhe aisa lgta hai tu abhi bhi zinda hai, main unn sabko kehta hoon... jis aadmi k baare mein duniya baat kr rhi hai, jisne duniya hila di... wo marr nahi skta. Jaanta hoon tu bass physically yahan nhi hai lekin spiritually tu duniya pe chaa chuka hai. Love you and i know tu ye sab dekh rha hoga aur apni shetaani bhari smile dekhe mujhe keh rha hoga "chal pagal"!

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ram Diwakar in Sonchiriya

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ram Diwakar shared the screen space for the first time in Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya. They played members of the same tribe in the dacoit drama that also had actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana, among others, in prominent roles. Since Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, Ram Diwakar has been posting several pictures and videos celebrating his friendship with the deceased actor online. Recently, the Sonchiriya actor shared a long video, where he talked about special moments he shared with Sushant Singh Rajput. Check out the video here:

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai Apartment on June 14, 2020. He was 34 years old and was widely known for his work in films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, among others. Rajput's funeral took place at the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai on June 15, 2020, which was attended by many close friends of the actor.

