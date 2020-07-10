Sushant Singh Rajput’s Songs That Have Heart Break, Nostalgia And Other Surreal Emotions

Recently, the trailer of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's posthumous release, Dil Bechara released, that quickly clocked more than 50 million views on YouTube. Late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's 'Dil Bechara' is one of the most awaited movies to release on the digital platform this year.

Although the actor had featured in a limited number of films in his 8 year long acting career, his work for all his films, be it Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, or Sonchiriya, was highly appreciated. The first song from Dil Bechara also came out today. If you enjoyed that song, here are few more Sushant Singh Rajput's songs that talk about love, heartbreak and nostalgia that you would truly enjoy-

Sushant Singh Rajput’s heartbreak and sad songs to take a look at-

Woh Din

Woh Din is an amazing track from the film, Chhichhore which packs nostalgia. This "Friendship Anthem" is composed by Pritam and beautifully penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song sung by Arijit Singh attracts and takes us back into an immersive experience down the memory lane.

The song comprises of feeling and memories of college days and makes us re-live those days all over again, bringing back some of the best memories. Chhichhore, the film directed by Nitesh Tiwari starred late Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and Prateik Babbar. The story follows the lives of seven friends from 1992 to the present day.

Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai

This is another sad song from the film Chhichhore. The song Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai brings back memories of Anni's son who commits suicide because of some pressure in life in the film. The song was sung by the artist, K.K., and the lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, along with the music by Pritam.

Jaan Nisaar

Jaan Nisaar is a heartbreak and sad lyrical song from the film Kedarnath. The film features late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The song is about how the on-screen pair love each other unconditionally and cannot stay without each other. The melodious song is sung by the artist, Arijit Singh, and lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. This heart-touching sad song is composed and produced by Amit Trivedi.

Ruan Ruan

This song Ruan Ruan is from the film Sonchiriya, which stars late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar. The lyrics were penned by Varun Grover, while the music was given by Vishal Bhardwaj. This sad song was sung by Arijit Singh.

