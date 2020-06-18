These Emotional Fan-made Tributes To Sushant Singh Rajput Will Leave You Teary Eyed; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left his fans shattered. Social media is flooded with fans sharing snippets of his videos, pictures, and endearing interviews from the past. A few such emotional and heartwrenching videos have surfaced on the internet. Moreover, some fans even paid tribute to the late charming actor by sketching and painting his face. Here's a look at some emotional fan tributes for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Fans pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

A fan shared a video that's a compilation of Sushant Singh Rajput's versatile on-screen characters. The video has the song titled Khairiyat playing in the backdrop. Khairiyat is a song from Sushant's film, Chhichhore. Take a look.

This is another video shared by a fan club, which once again has stills of all Sushant's on-screen characters. There's a lengthy emotional note penned as well. The caption to the post reads, 'You'll be missed forever'.

Fan-made sketches and paintings

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, June 14, 2020. However, the cops have not recovered any suicide note from his place. Sushant's funeral took place at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium in presence of his father and family members. The funeral was not only attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Kapoor with his wife among others but was also attended by stars from the television industry too.

#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput trends on Twitter

#justiceforSushanthSinghRajput

It's the fourth day since his death and my head is still heavy ...every minute and second I start scratching some old video some news about him..even m not ready to accept his death imagine what his father is feeling pic.twitter.com/i8FnGHEzyz — ahuja tushhr (@ahujatushhr) June 17, 2020

Sushant was

~ An Enginner

~ AIR 7 holder

~ A best Dancer

~ Great Actor

~ An entrepreneur.

~ A self made actor with No god father.

And

A GREAT HUMAN BEING. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput

💔 pic.twitter.com/DnUjVC9xYr — Nikhil pottabathini (@Nikhilpottabat2) June 16, 2020

As per the latest updates, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Facebook and informed fans that Sushant's Asthi Visarjan will be done on June 18 in Patna. She wrote, "Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle free. Today, we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I, again, want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts."

After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, his team released a statement. It read, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

