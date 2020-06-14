Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Co-stars Parineeti Chopra, Rajkummar Rao Extend Condolences

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shocked the entire film fraternity. The actor had started out his career in TV serials before he made his foray into movies. His debut role was in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and his last movie Dil Bechara is yet to release. Among many celebrities, Parineeti Chopra and Rajkummar Rao have taken to their social media handles to express condolences. Read on:



''You’ll be missed bhai'', writes Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao recently posted two snaps of the late actor. One of the pictures is a monochrome snap of Sushant Singh Rajput's profile and in the other picture, we can see Sushant Singh Rajput hugging Rajkumar Rao. Heartbroken, Rajkumar wrote in his caption: ''This is so unfair. Gone too soon. I’ll always cherish our conversations on acting and cinema. You’ll be missed bhai.

May God give strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in Peace brother''. Many fans also shared their condolences below the post. The two actors were seen together in the film, Kai Po Che.

Another co-star to share her condolences online is Parineeti Chopra. She was seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Shuddh Desi Romance. The movie had received many good reviews and Sushant Singh Rajput's performance was highly appreciated. The actor tweeted a picture of herself together with Sushant Singh Rajput and captioned it, ''I will miss you buds'', with a broken heart emoji.

Sush 💔 I will miss you buds. pic.twitter.com/AgQL8vmPvQ — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 14, 2020

Born in January 1986, the actor had come a long way after he gained popularity with his show Pavitra Rishta. He further went on to do many successful Bollywood films like Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance. His work in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story bought him much admiration and love. His other movie Chhichhore in 2019 was also a very big hit. Here's the official statement received from his PR team:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Promo Pic Credit: SSR's Instagram

