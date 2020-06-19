Sushant Singh Rajput's nephew pens emotional story on star's death & his love for mother

Sushant Singh Rajput was extremely close to his late mother, and that was evident, in the poems and verses he used to write in memory of her. In fact, his last Instagram post was also a collage of his photo and that of his mother. As the actor ‘reunited’ with her after his death on Sunday, his nephew penned an emotional story on the equation between the mother-son duo.

The video, shared by Sushant’s brother-in-law, IPS officer Om Prakash Singh, starts with a voice-over, “You will get emotional hearing the story by his nephew. The entire nation is in grief and shock and one can’t understand what the family is going through.”

A woman who takes care of the house is also a staunch devotee of a Goddess. One day the goddess asks the woman, “Any wish?” She replies, “One son”. The Goddess replies, “It is not in your destiny” The woman then says, “Okay, you leave then.” The Goddess did not have any option, and due to her love for the woman, comes into her in the form of a son. The duo spends 17 years together, enjoying the world. Then comes a day when the woman has to leave the world. She asks the Goddess, “What should I do?” The latter replies, “Since you’ve come, enjoy the world that you have created.” The Goddess asks, “How long?” The woman replies, “As much time as you spent with me.” In the next 17 years, the Goddess (son) is loved all across, and as her detractors get jealous, she only smiles. The nature-lover also used to carry her ‘doorbeen’ (telescope in this case) and always looked out for the stars. The woman, seeing everything from above, wondered, “She herself went down, and I’m stuck here.” After 17 years, the Goddess accomplished the promise that she had made to the woman.

The story basically traces how Sushant’s mother was blessed with a male child after four daughters, and how he spent 17 years with his mother and 17 years alone after her death.

In the caption, Sushant's brother-in-law also bid ‘Goodbye’ to their ‘Gulshan’ and the ‘world’s #SushantSinghRajput’ and added, “Endless is our love for you!”

The video ends with visuals of the family immersing Sushant’s ashes in river Ganga on Thursday. The family performed the rituals after performing his last rites on Monday. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star died of asphyxia due to hanging, as per his post-mortem report.

