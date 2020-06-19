Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram Now Memorialised, 'Remembering' Added To Its Bio

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was heart-wrenching for many of his fans as well as Bollywood and Television colleagues. The actor, who defeated anonymity and made a career from scratch, succumbed on June 14, 2020. After his death, social media continues to mourn over losing a talented, young actor. However, on Instagram, Sushant Singh Rajput’s memories will continue to be celebrated. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram account has been memorialized and the icon ‘Remembering' has been added to his bio. As per the icon, Sushant Singh Rajput will be remembered and celebrated beyond time.

The word 'Remembering' has been added

Snippet Credits: Instagram

Here is what it means

Snippet Credits: Instagram

According to the official Instagram help website, a memorialized account 'will be a space to recall someone’s life after their demise'. Some of the main features of Sushant Singh Rajput’s account after being memorialized will be-

Anyone related to Sushant Singh Rajput cannot log in to the account. An icon ‘Remembering’ will flash on the bio, next to the person’s name. All the older posts will remain to be a part of the memoir. This means nothing will be taken down or added. As per Instagram’s guidelines, a memorialized account will not appear on the ‘Explore’ tab on Instagram. Any close relative or office personal of Sushant cannot make any changes to the following:

Any photo or video shared by Sushant

Comments on the posts.

Privacy of the account.

6. No one can change Sushant Singh Rajput’s profile picture, following or followers.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shocked the nation. Many are in search of answers as to what made the actor take a drastic step. The police investigations regarding the actor's death are still on. However, the industry has lost a gem. Sushant Singh Rajput hailed from a small town in Purnia, Patna. He started out as a television actor and later went to do brilliant roles in films like MS Dhoni, Chhichhore, and Kai Poch Che. The actor's journey was a remarkable one with critically acclaimed acting performances.

Some of Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram pictures that will be etched in memories

His last post for his mother

Sushant's love for space and the sky

One of his rare stills that he seldom shared

