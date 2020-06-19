'Kedarnath' Writer Kanika Dhillon Compares Sushant Singh Rajput To Stars In Night Sky

Kanika Dhillon recently uploaded a heartfelt post on IG in honour of Sushant Singh Rajput. Kanika writes out a heartfelt page about the late actor and then uploads Sushant's picture in the next frame. She mentions how passionate Sushant was about the movie and also talks about his dedication. Check out the post:

SSR used to add his notes to every scene, says Kanika

Kanika Dhillon is a very famous writer who wrote the script for the movie Kedarnath which was Sara Ali Khan's debut next to Sushant Sigh Rajput. She started her post by writing, ''Remembering Sushant the actor'', and then gave a brief encounter of the sets of the movie Kedarnath. She mentions how one day she saw Sushant carrying the script of the movie and even though the script was 100 pages, it looked more like 300 pages. When Kanika asked Sushant why the script looked so heavy he responded by saying that he had been adding his own notes to each scene. Kanika then calls the late actor extremely dedicated and reluctantly focused.

She also mentions how his focus made her a better writer as she would know Sushant will read everything with a lot of dedication. Kanika continues by saying that despite living in a complex world, Sushant made the character of Monsoor ''pure and lovely''. She then compares Sushant's life to his character in the movie Monsoor. Monsoor, she writes, also left the story very soon, leaving behind an unfinished love story and a smile.

In the last paragraph, she writes, ''You will be missed, You will be celebrated. The stars in the night sky make us all dream and now you are one of them. Keep Shining, keep twinkling. May you rest in peace''.

Fans and admirers of both the late actor and of the writer were extremely touched by this note that the author wrote. Many people tweeted out responses on this post and were seen overwhelmed. One Twiter user wrote, ''How am I supposed to live with all these beautiful things we are getting to know about him now? Why don't we talk more about the goodness and brilliance of people when they are with us''.

How am I supposed to live with all these beautiful things we are getting to know about him now? 😭 Why don't we talk more about the goodness and brilliance of people when they are with us 💔 — 🌸 (@aestheticallyFM) June 18, 2020

@itsSSR ..I wish you knew how we all adored you ..you dint have to be liked by everyone ..you are gem of a person .. — Monalisa (@Finallyfoundme) June 18, 2020

I'm almost in tears after reading this 😭😭 you didn't have to go this soon Sushi 😭😭 u didn't#SushantSinghRajput



I won't ever be able to write RIP before your name... Coz I know u didn't go anywhere just been watching us from your comfort zone this time 😭😭 but still far😭 — वैदेही पाटील (@Patilvaidehi) June 18, 2020

This made me cry💔🙏 — amaira (@amairas_07) June 18, 2020

