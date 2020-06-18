Sara Ali Khan & Sushant Singh Rajput's Memorable BTS From 'Kedarnath'; Watch

Sara Ali Khan and late Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Kedarnath marked Sara’s debut in Bollywood. The talented actors stunned the audiences with their incredible performance and acting skills. Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath was a hit and received a lot of appreciation. Sharing screen space with late Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, Sara mesmerized the audience and fans with her appearance in the film. So, here are some best behind the scenes and the making videos of the movie Kedarnath that you must check out-

Here are some stunning and unmissable behind the scenes and making of the film Kedarnath-

Sara Ali Khan played a strong-willed and firm minded role of Mukku in the movie and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of a Muslim Pitthu, named Mansoor. You will hear the directors along with the cast of the film saying in the video about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, that he was a great person to work with and as soon as he used to come on the set there used to be a positive change of energy. The makers are also heard saying that he had done some fabulous job in the film. In the video, you can hear the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput request the makers of the film that he wanted to look the part perfectly in the film. And keeping this in mind, the directors and the makers of the films researched a lot for his character to make him look perfect and real.

While talking about Sara Ali Khan in this making of the movie video, the cast, and director of the film said that Sara Ali Khan had never done any formal training and had never been in front of the camera. But, she is a bright girl and has done a great job as Sara Ali Khan has two great strongest points are that she can take criticism well and also listens well. Also, the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput had played a big part in bringing Sara Ali Khan’s acting and performance to life. Sara Ali Khan is very attentive and receptive and hence played her character perfectly.

The film set was all made up as an exact replica of Kedarnath. The makers revealed that the most difficult part was the scene of the flood when the crew had to put a lot of pressure on water and the actors have undoubtedly done a great job in that immensely difficult scene. The director of the film also said that they took one year in making Kedarnath, and while shooting the film there were many ups and downs they faced, including tricky weather conditions, but after the film was successfully completed shooting it was quite satisfying.

Here are some more sweet BTS moments and pictures shared by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan while shooting for Kedarnath.

Here is one BTS moment from their song, "Tu Hi Toh Meri Sweetheart Hai". Have a look at this lovely picture.

Feeling blessed and excited...much like in this photo 🙏😇😁🤗Kedarnath Teaser out now! Link in bio #thankful #bigday #kedarnath #kedarnathteaser

