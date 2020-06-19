'Pavitra Rishta' Co-star Aparna Dixit Pens Down A Note For Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise left his friends and fans in shock. Many celebrities and fans took to their social media to mourn the actor's loss and also shared their fond memories of him. Sushant's co-stars and friends have also been sharing what he was like off-screen and what it was like to know him. His Pavitra Rishta co-star Aparna Dixit took to her social media on June 18 to pen down an emotional note on Sushant's demise.

Pavitra Rishta's Aparna Dixit shares post for Sushant Singh Rajput

Aparna Dixit shared a series of pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput and their other Pavitra Rishta co-stars like Ankita Lokhande and Mahesh Shetty. She penned down an emotional caption for the post. Dixit wrote, "Today I write this post with such a heavy heart, still not able to believe what has happened. This incident has hit us all so hard, making us question a lot to our own selves!

I don't think people who knew you will ever be able to overcome this loss.

May you find the peace you were seeking". [sic]

ALSO READ | Convinced Sushant His Smile Would Win A Million Hearts: Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta Story

The late actor's team recently launched a website SelfMusings in his honour. The website is a place where all Sushant Singh Rajput's thoughts, quotes, and dreams will be collected. It was their heartwarming gesture for his fans and family to keep the actor alive in their memories.

ALSO READ | Pavitra Rishta's Karan Recalls Memories With Sushant: 'I Apologise For Letting You Go'

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15. Many celebrities and friends came in to pay their respects to the actor. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao and others came in for his funeral. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti confirmed on her social media that they were going to immerse his ashes on June 18. The late actor's family was later captured doing so in Patna at the River Ganges.

An official statement released by Sushant Singh Rajput's team read, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief".

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation.

ALSO READ | Ekta Kapoor Shares 'Pavitra Rishta' Montage As She Remembers Manav And Archana

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande's 'Pavitra Rishta' To Make A Comeback On Television

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.