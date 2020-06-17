Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Launches 'Self Musings' In His Honour, Fans Get Emotional

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death came as a shock to the Hindi film industry. The social media has been buzzing since then with people sharing heartwarming stories of their experiences with the actor. Amid all of this, Sushant's team has made a heartfelt gesture in an attempt to keep the actor alive in the minds of fans and friends.

Sushant Singh Rajput's team launches SelfMusings for him

Sushant Singh Rajput often posted thoughts that he wrote under the hashtag #SelfMusings. Under the hashtag, he often talked about his life, experiences, and opinions on different matters. Using the same, his team has launched a website called SelfMusings which will be a collection of the actor's thoughts, quotes, and wishes. His team wrote in the caption, "He is away but he is still alive with us".

When one opens the website, a quote from Sushant Singh Rajput is seen in big letters. Behind the quotes is a smiling picture of Sushant in black and white. The description on the website reads, "Sushant Singh Rajput was an Indian actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. #SelfMusing was his passion. As promised to him, this is a space having all his thoughts, learnings, and wishes he always wanted people to know. We are in the process of documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world." [sic]

This gesture by Sushant's team was very well received by his fans and the comments section was flooded with emotional comments from them. One user wrote, "Will never get over it I guess. The loss is irreparable. Never have I ever been so devastated by the death of any public figure as much devastated I am with the loss of this gem. Sushant Singh Rajput, you will be missed. I hope you find peace in whichever world you are right now. ðŸ’™ðŸ’œðŸ’›ðŸ§¡ðŸ’šâ¤ï¸ ". Another one wrote, "Feels like losing someone very close to me though I have never ever met you in person. You are a real champ so down to earth. Always love you more and more. ðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸ’«ðŸŽ".

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was reportedly suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment for a while. The cops have not recovered any suicide note so far. His last rites took place at Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15.

