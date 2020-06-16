Sonu Sood mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's death ,says 'will miss you always bhai'

Actor Sonu Sood expressed his grief on the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor penned a lengthy note along with a happy picture of the actor to describe his emotions after hearing the tragic news. Sonu Sood called him an “achiever” and wrote that everyone who knew him was so proud of him. He also wrote that he wished Sushant could have stayed a bit longer and opened up about his problems.

Sonu Sood offers condolences

The Simmba actor further continued to write that he was heartbroken after hearing the news. He said he feels that the entire fraternity has lost a friend, a colleague, and called this loss as “irreparable.” He further requested people to not sensationalize his death and also urged all those who are circulating and sharing his last images to avoid such things. He wrote that a boy who came to Mumbai with dreams in his eyes and has achieved so much left all forever. He needs peace.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Masaba Gupta Pens Note, Says 'Maybe We'll Learn Now'

Read: Outsider Sushant Singh Rajput Made It Through Talent & Hard Work: Vir Das Hails His Legacy

Apart from Sonu, several other stars also mourned the loss of the actor who hung himself in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. The actor's body was found in his apartment by his house help. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house. A number of angles into his death are being probed. His last rites were performed at 4 pm on June 15, 2020 evening in Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s team issued an official statement

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame after he featured in the Ekta Kapoor-produced show Pavitra Rishta. He soon made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kai Po Che. Kai Po Che was the official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel Three Mistakes of My Life. Sushant earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Take On ‘happiness’ In A 2016 Video Will Make You Teary-eyed: Watch

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Parvathy Says, 'We May Never Know His Battles'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.