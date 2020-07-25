'Dil Bechara Hua Tha Tab': Famous YouTubers Pay Emotional Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput

Several popular YouTubers of India gathered and paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a heart-melting video. Famous YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani shared the tribute on Instagram where the others were seen expressing their "Dil Bechara" moments in life. The ode to the actor, comprised of prominent YouTubers like Mallika Dua, Carry Minati, Ahsaas Channa, Anmol Sachar, Sejal Kumar and many more narrating their memories.

YouTubers pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Ashish shared the adorable tribute and thanked Sushant Singh Rajput for entertaining people and giving memorable performances. The caption further read that the actor has left a very important mark in Indian cinema. Ashish wrote that it breaks his heart all the time to think about the iconic roles played by the actor. The video starts with “In loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput” written along with his monochrome picture.

Ashish is the first one to speak about his childhood memories and said, “I still remember playing during my childhood and sustaining injuries. My heart sank at that point in time, but later I started playing again.” Followed by Ashish was Gautami and Abhyudaya Mohan who narrated their "Dil Bechara" moment and said, “I remember I scored 9 out 100 in Maths and it was sure that I was about to get scolded from my father for the same. But, my mother prepared a sweet dish at night and saved me from my father.” Another Youtuber Saloni Gaur while expressing her Dil Bechara moment said that, “I was all set for the party and knew that y parents would not allow me, my heart literally sank but my friends lied and convinced my parents for the party.”

Several fans of the YouTubers thronged the comment section to praise the initiative by all. One of the users hailed all the stars and called the video “best film” ever. Another user commented that Sushant Singh Rajput will always thrive in the hearts of his fans. A third user wrote recalled the beautiful smile of the late actor and wrote, “he will be missed.” A fourth user lauded all the YouTubers for their words and appreciated their initiative.

