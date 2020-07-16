Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Sushant & Lisa Had Set The Temperature Soaring In THESE Pics

Recently, unseen pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput have been making the rounds on the internet. In the pictures, the actor had paired up with actor-model Lisa Haydon and they had set the temperatures high back then. The duo can be seen showing off their retro avatar in these stunning pictures.

In the pics, Sushant and Lisa both opted for the 70s theme, sharing sizzling chemistry while posing for a photoshoot. The pair had opted for printed Roberto Cavalli outfit and in one post they can also be seen posing in zebra printed outfits. The picture was captured back in 2015 and had also made headlines for all the right reasons. The late actor can also be seen sporting a long hairdo, as he was also filming for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story that released in the year 2016. Take a look at the pictures below.

Fans react

Seeing this picture, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. They went on to comment on all things nice. Netizens could not take their eyes off this pic and it was a sight for the sore eyes. Some of the fans went on to praise Sushant for his dapper looks. While some went on to praise their chemistry in these pics.

Apart from these pics, Sushant’s fans have been paying tribute by sharing several pictures, videos, throwbacks along with heartfelt messages and comments. It is reported that the Mumbai Police is still investigating his death, and a number of people have recorded their statements including Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanjana Sanghi and more.

The actor’s final film, Dil Bechara, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The film will be made available for everybody to watch, including subscribers & non-subscribers too. 'Dil Bechara' also stars debutant Sanjana Sanghi in a pivotal role. Lisa Haydon, on the other hand, has no upcoming films in her kitty. However, the actor has been spending her time with her family during the lockdown.

