Hina Khan On Sushant Singh Rajput: 'He Made Way For TV Actors, I’m Scared Now'

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise was not only a huge loss for the film industry but also for the TV industry. It is not a hidden fact that the actor made his foray into Bollywood after gaining immense popularity with the TV show, Pavitra Rishta. Recently TV actor Hina Khan revealed to a daily the late actor's demise has 'scared' her as he had made the way for television actors like her.

Hina Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

To this, the actor said that some of the TV actors have earlier made it big in Bollywood but they also had their own share of struggle. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor revealed that the tag of an 'outsider' never leaves a TV actor who forays into Bollywood. She went on to say that Sushant had made way for all of them in the television industry to make it big in Bollywood. But she went on to say that the Dil Bechara actor's demise has scared her now.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor said that she wished there was a fine balance in the film industry and that if a star kid gets 5 to 6 films, an outsider should at least be given 3 films as an equal opportunity. Hina said that this does not happen and the opportunities are only one-sided and that she wishes that TV actors as well as talented outsiders are given more foothold in the industry.

Hina Khan on being an outsider

The Hacked actor also spoke about her own struggle to prove mettle in the TV industry as even she did not have a godfather. Hina said that she does not deny that there is not a struggle as she had to 'find' an opportunity for herself in the industry which required a lot of hard work. The Bigg Boss 11 finalist said that a TV actor's work is only noticed after doing some 10 shows.

She added that they have to work really hard to get noticed by a good director or a producer while the individuals born into privilege already have 7 to 8 films in their kitty. The Damaged actor also stressed on the fact that as TV actors, they are still looked down upon by the film industry as well as the eminent designers.

