Sushant Singh Rajput Visiting His Alma Mater Will Leave You Teary-eyed, Watch Video

The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has thrown the film industry in a state of shock and gloom. Since his death, a number of his fans and peers from the film industry have come forward and shared their grievances over the passing of the Kai Po Che actor along with discussions on the importance as well as the perseverance of one's mental health. Many videos of the actor have now been surfacing on social media along with the one wherein he had visited his alma mater Delhi Technological University. For the unversed, the late actor had pursued a course on Mechanical Engineering in the college and was reportedly a master student.

Sushant Singh Rajput hugs a teary-eyed fan

The actor had taken to his social media to share the heartfelt video in October last year. The video has the actor entering his college as his die-hard fans go into a frenzy and cannot stop cheering and hooting for the actor. The Drive actor also obliges all of his fans for a selfie. The video also sees one of the fans of the actor breaking down while hugging him which is extremely heart-warming to behold. He can be seen trying to relive all of his college days in the video.

Sushant Singh Rajput visited his college canteen

At one point in the video, Sushant can be seen pretending to take a nap on a bench which makes way for an endearing sight. The MS Dhoni actor also visits his college canteen and interacts with the staff there. He can be seen getting mobbed by all his fans as he leaves his college campus. While sharing the video on his social media, Sushant had called his visit to his alma mater to be the 12th wish on his 'Bucket List of 50 wishes to achieve.' Sushant had further written that it was during his visit to his alma mater that most of his dreams had come true. Take a look at the beautiful video.

I’m just you away from glory ✨

The day when one of my most beautiful dreams came true. ✅ Dream 12/50

Plan a day trip to My Alma Mater. #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams pic.twitter.com/Z9JHqtFxHj — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 12, 2019

The Raabta actor was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence. According to the autopsy report which was released to the Mumbai Police, his death occurred because of asphyxia due to hanging. He was cremated on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon, and Sharddha Kapoor, among many others, were in attendance at the last rites of Sushant.

