Sushant Singh Rajput's Close Friend Mahesh Shetty Pens Heart-wrenching Note For Late Actor

Actor Mahesh Shetty shared a heartbreaking note and mourned the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput by sharing good memories of him. Mahesh Shetty, who is Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co-star and a close friend, wrote a brief note along with a picture with him. In the caption of the post, Mahesh Shetty wrote, "So much has been left unanswered and there’s so much more left to talk. I’ll tell you all about it, when I see you again !!!"

READ | Mahesh Shetty Who Missed Sushant Singh Rajput's Final Call Is 'heartbroken' After His Demise

Mahesh Shetty's brief note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Apart from a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Shetty shared a few note cards in his post. Mahesh Shetty's first note read, “It’s a strange feeling... I have so much to say yet I’m speechless. Sometimes in life, you meet someone and feel an instant connection as if you’ve known him all your life and you realise that you don’t have to be born from the same womb to be brothers. This is how we met... We met as brothers." Further, he explained how they became 'an integral part of each other life'.

READ | 'Pavitra Rishta' Actor Prarthana Behere Says Ankita Is Inconsolable After Sushant's Demise

The second note of Mahesh Shetty for Sushant read, “We hit it off over our love for food and long walks in Film City and didn’t realise when and how we became such an integral part of each other’s lives. Both introverts, both amazingly old fashioned when it came to our friendship, both living in a little private world of our own. So many memories, our journeys, our endless chats (he could talk about anything under the sun with equal conviction), food, films, books, nature, science, relations and lots of bakwaas... He was like a kid in a candy shop and that boundless energy laced with all the limitless dreams was always infectious. He made me feel loved”.

Mahesh penned that his bond with Sushant was ‘sacred’ and never needed any ‘public validation’. Talking about the same, he added, "How I wish I had captured it all in a lot more pictures so at least I have had something to look back at now. But still, I’m thankful, at least I have the last 13 years’ journey filled with memories to cherish and hold on to for the rest of my life. His success, his achievements, his work... he was always a perfectionist and no matter what I say, I will never be able to explain the genius in him. I could never express how happy I felt every time I watched his film on the big screen and all the days and nights of hard work he put behind those characters. He was an inspiration to almost everyone around me and that made me even more proud. He was always so full of life with dreams in his eyes. All those who loved him always automatically became a part of my family too and will always remain that way.”.

READ | Ankita Lokhande Spotted At Sushant Singh Rajput's Residence, To Be Questioned By Police

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise left an unfillable void in his life as Mahesh added, “I never thought I’ll ever be writing all this for you brother. Here we were planning on our retirement farming dreams and now this... I somehow always knew that you were the blessed one... But never expected that he’d take you away so soon. I’ll always behold your legacy to heart and wouldn’t want it to go waste. I wish the world celebrates your life as much as your work. Feel as if there is a sudden void that will never be filled again. For every important event of our lives, we were always there for each other. How do you even explain if you suddenly lose a piece of your heart? How do you convince yourself to live with all the why’s, all the other hundreds of questions and what-ifs? I’m sorry but I’ll always hold so many grudges now. How I wish you would have opened up your heart completely. You knew that Shetty hai aur tere saath humesha rahega. Then why??? Baat to kar leta yaar !!! How I really wish that call would have come through kamini... Life can never be the same !!! I know how much you loved the stars... Dharti Maa Ki Kasam, I’ll be looking out for you every night brother.”.

READ | Mukesh Chhabra Records Statement Over Sushant's Death, Says 'no Rivalry Between Them'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.