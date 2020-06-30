Unseen Pics Of The Day: Sushant Was A Total Animal Lover And These Pictures Are Proof

The entire nation was shaken after the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020. The actor was reportedly depressed for the past six months before he took his life on June 14. A few days after his death, there were several reports suggesting that Sushant's pet dog Fudge has also passed away, which were later rubbished and proven false. The Chhichhore actor's love for his four-legged companion was quite evident from his Instagram handle, but there are numerous other pictures on the web which prove that the late actor was a bona fide animal lover.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Details Of YRF Contract Reveal New Information; Read Here

Sushant was an animal lover and THESE pictures are proof

The gem of an actor, Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has not only left everyone aghast but has also sparked a debate about nepotism and favouritism in the film industry on social media. Amid all the controversies surrounding his death, there are some adorable photographs of the late actor, spending we-time and petting animals, that are making rounds on the internet. Check out some of those unseen pictures below:

Sushant's 'paww-dorable' pictures with doggo Fudge

The 'Kai Po Che!' was extremely attached to his pooch and his social media handles are proof. He used to frequently post cutesy and goofy pictures and videos with his dog on social media, which used to have fans swooning over their cuteness. Have a look at some of their pictures spending 'we-time' together:

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande's Wall Filled With Photos With Sushant Singh Rajput; See Old Picture Here

Sushant and Ankita Lokhande all boo'd up with Scotch

The former couple Ankita Lokhande and Sushant dated each other for several years when they starred in the superhit soap opera Pavitra Rishta together. Recently, a cosy photograph of the ex-couple with Ankita's dog Scotch from back in the days resurfaced on social media. Check out the adorable photograph below:

He wasn't just a 'pet dog' person

The MS Dhoni actor was not just a dog lover but was in true sense an animal lover. There are multiple pictures on the web wherein he is seen petting cats, feeding and taking care of stray animals. Check out some of his unseen pictures with animals which will surely leave all his fans in awe of him:

Also Read | When Sushant Singh Rajput Passionately Explained Stars And Galaxies To A Friend; WATCH

Meanwhile, Sushant's fans will get to see the late actor for the final time in his upcoming film titled Dil Bechara. The coming-of-age romantic drama is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and also stars Saif Ali Khan and debutante Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. The film is slated for an OTT release and will premiere on July 24, 2020, on the video-on-demand platform Hotstar.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Arrives At Bandra Station For Questioning

(Image credit: 'Bollywood Access' Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.