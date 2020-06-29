When Sushant Singh Rajput Passionately Explained Stars And Galaxies To A Friend; WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has shocked and saddened many. The late actor, who is known for his performances in Kai Poi Che, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore and more, is also well-known for his love for science and astronomy. People close to him have mentioned his passion for astronomy at several events and even Sushant showed his keen interest on the subject at various interviews and on his social media handles. Now a video in which Sushant is explaining astronomy to his friend is making the rounds on the internet. Read to know more.

When Sushant Singh Rajput discussed astronomy with a friend

In a video shared by a user on Instagram, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen sitting in a balcony. The Sonchiriya star is seen talking to his friend and explaining him about astronomy. He mentioned how they could connect a telescope to a camera then transmit the video to a laptop and then to a TV and see the stars on a big screen on a projector. Sushant says that they could add a spectrometer which will read and tell what is happening in the sky along with the use of an A.I. He was seen excited while sharing this information to his friend. Check out the video below.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide and was found hanging from the ceiling at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. A team of three doctors has conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told news agency ANI that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family releases official statement

The world’s Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us. He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars. We can’t bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn’t get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn’t see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn’t hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled. He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you all for showering our Gulshan with so much love. To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart — cinema, science and sports. His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive. We once again thank you all for the thoughts and prayers.

