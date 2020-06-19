Sushant Singh Rajput Was Planning Retirement Farming Dreams With Me, Says Mahesh Shetty

The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death left the film industry in shock. Fans and celebrities soon took to their social media to mourn the loss of the actor and many also shared the fond memories they had of the actor. A lot of Sushant's friends and colleagues shared stories of him and what it was like to know him off-screen. One of the actor's closest friends, Mahesh Shetty, recently took to his social media to pen down a eulogy for the late actor and shared what their conversations used to be about.

Mahesh Shetty pens down a eulogy for Sushant Singh Rajput

Mahesh Shetty wrote, "I never thought I'll ever be writing all this for you brother. Here we were planning our retirement farming dreams, here we are...". He further wrote that he always knew Sushant Singh Rajput was the ''blessed one'' but never thought ''God would take him away so soon''. Shetty promised that he would behold the later actor's legacy.

Mahesh shared a black-and-white picture of the two and then shared the story of how he became friends with Sushant. He said that sometimes people meet someone and feel an instant connection and revealed that is what he felt with Sushant. The actor revealed that he and Rajput bonded over their love for food and long walks in the Film City and ended up becoming an integral part of each other's lives.

As per a report published by a news source, Mahesh Shetty had said that he talked to Sushant Singh Rajput when his housemaid informed Mahesh that he was no longer taking his depression pills. The later actor told Shetty that he does not need the pills anymore. Sushant Singh Rajput assured him that there is nothing to worry about.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15. Many celebrities and friends came in to pay their respects to the actor. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao and more came in to pay their last respects.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation.

