Sushant Singh Rajput Was Simply Gulshan To Us, Says Family In Emotional Note

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death came as a big shock for the industry. The actor committed suicide in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family issued an official statement where they addressed Sushant as ‘Gulshan’.

The statement read, “The world’s Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us. He was free-spirited, talkative, and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars."

Sushant Singh Rajput's family while expressing their grief wrote, "We can’t bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn’t get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn’t see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn’t hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled. He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you all for showering our Gulshan with so much love.”

Also Read| Sushant Singh Rajput's father speaks of son's unfulfilled dreams, recalls his 'stargazing'

The Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has also planned on taking an initiative to start a foundation in his name. It was also mentioned in the statement. The statement read, “To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart — cinema, science and sports."

Also Read| Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Director at top production company questioned by Mumbai Police

"His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive. We once again thank you all for the thoughts and prayers. - Sushant’s family"

Also Read| Sushant Singh Rajput's family to set up Foundation 'to support young talents'

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died at his house in Bandra on June 14, 2020. No suicide note was found from the actor’s house. His body was discovered by his house help and the last rites were performed at 4 pm on June 15, 2020 evening. The police are investigating about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. There were several people who were questioned by the police. This includes Sushant Singh Rajput's family, friends, and his house help. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death triggered two major debates — growing awareness about mental health and about the issue of nepotism in Bollywood.

Also Read| Jacqueline Fernandez promotes Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' with heartfelt note

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.