Sushant Singh Rajput wax statue created by West Bengal sculptor amid Madame Tussauds plea

Tributes have continued to flow in for Sushant Singh Rajput three months after his death, as is evident in the numerous campaigns held by his family and friends regularly. Be it video or pictorial tributes, banners or sand art, the late actor’s legacy is being celebrated in different ways. In the latest, a sculptor from West Bengal has created a wax statue of the Chhichhore star.

Sushant Singh Rajput's wax statue

As per ANI, Asansol-based sculptor Sukanto Roy is the artist behind this tribute. SSR is seen smiling in the wax statue, as he wore a denim jacket, jeans and a T-shirt inside. The look is from the promotions of his blockbuster film Chhichhore in 2019.

Roy stated that he liked Sushant a lot and feels saddened about his death. Roy also stated that he had created this statue for his own museum, but is ready to make another if his family asks.

West Bengal: Sukanto Roy, a sculptor from Asansol has created a wax statue of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He says, "I liked him a lot, it is sad that he passed away. I have made this statue for my museum. However, if his family requests for his statue I'll make a new one." pic.twitter.com/H9DxEDwcbN — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

SSR fans want Madame Tussauds statue

Meanwhile, fans have already started a petition, seeking a wax statue for Sushant at the Madame Tussauds museum. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti, among others had urged fans to sign the petition, a few days ago. At that time, the target had been 2,00,000 and was falling short of it. Now, the target has been raised to 3,00,000 and the number of signatures stand at 2,06,723.

Just few more signatures needed. Sophie Rehman invites you on behalf of All Sushant Singh Rajput fans in the world to sign this petition to add his wax statue at Madame Tussauds London. - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/v6ejQIqBo4 via @Change — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 11, 2020

The petition, started by Sophie Rahman from London, has been acknowledged by Madame Tussauds. They had replied that they have put SSR’s name on the ‘figure request list’.

