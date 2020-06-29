When Sushant Singh Rajput Called Out A Publication That Tried To Mock His Literary Tweets

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was well versed with many scientific terms. The actor had an engineering background and often took to social media to share his love for quantum physics, space and sky. He was an avid reader as per many of his Twitter posts. However, back in the days, when Sushant Singh Rajput’s had just done the film MS Dhoni, a story was published in one of the print publications. The story 'mocked' Sushant Singh Rajput’s literary and philosophical tweets.

Sushant Singh's befitting reply to being 'mocked'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Tweets were labelled as ‘alien’ and the writer also went on to mock the ‘sanity’ of the actor. The publication mentioned many of tweets one-by-one under the title ‘Decoding Sushant’s Tweets’. A sample of the ‘decoded' tweet by the publication read, “Is an alien inhabiting his brain?”. These words were written under Sushant’s original tweet that read, “I would like to be the air that inhabits you for a moment only. I would like to be that unnoticed and unnecessary.” Sushant Singh Rajput had a befitting reply to the mockery done by a well-known publication. He wrote, “Your attempt to mock me is appreciated but in doing so you're also claiming that Sartre, Escher & Joel were bullshitting all their lives. (credits were given). Ouch!!”

According to Sushant’s reply, the tweets were inspired and sometimes quoted from his readings of Joel C. Rosenberg, M.C. Escher, and Jean-Paul Sartre. The three names are of renowned philosophers, authors, and contributors in their respective fields. Sushant Singh Rajput’s was familiar with the work Jean-Paul Sartre who is, “arguably the best-known philosopher of the twentieth century” as cited by Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy. Escher, on the other hand, is credited with lithographs, woodcuts, wood engravings as per his own dedicated website. Joel was an acclaimed and award-winning author as well.

Here is the coverage snippet

Snippet Credits: Sushant Singh Rajput Facebook

Check out actor's befitting reply to post:

Sushant Singh Rajput has time and again shared quotes from his favourite writers

To see the world in a grain of sand, and to see heaven in a wild flower, hold infinity in the palm of your hands, and eternity in an hour. ~ #WilliamBlake

âœŠðŸŒªâ° ðŸ”¥ðŸ”± pic.twitter.com/PkS4L92soU — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) November 26, 2018

“It is far better for a man to go wrong in freedom than to go right in chains.”

~ Thomas Huxley pic.twitter.com/H1Nxb39A8x — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 4, 2018

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shocked the nation. The police investigations regarding the actor's death are still on. Sushant Singh Rajput hailed from a small town in Purnia, Patna. He started out as a television actor and did the lead role in Pavitra Rishta and later went to do brilliant roles in films like MS Dhoni, Chhichhore, and Kai Poch Che.

