Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Late Actor’s Alma Mater DTU To Hold A Prayer Meet For Him

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was the alma mater of Delhi Technological University which was earlier known as Delhi College of Engineering. According to media sources, now the Delhi Technological University (DTU) will be organizing a prayer meet for the late actor. Reportedly the prayer meet was supposed to be held on Monday evening but the college has postponed it for now.

DTU will be organizing a prayer meeting for Sushant Singh Rajput

One of the professors of Delhi Technological University, Anoop Lather revealed to a leading daily that the college will be holding the prayer meet for Sushant Singh Rajput after the latter's last rites are performed. The actor was pursuing a course on Mechanical Engineering from Delhi Technological University but had gone on to drop out in the third year for pursuing a career in acting. One of his fans who is also an alumnus of the Delhi Technological University had also shared a video of the actor visiting the college sometime ago.

He came to our College in Delhi technological university. He meets everyone warmly #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/Mr1wj3jW1h — Himanshu (@Himansh33761312) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's alma mater DTU also released a statement after his unfortunate demise

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, DTU had also released a statement expressing their grief over his demise. According to reports, the statement said that the university is shocked and saddened with the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput who was also their alumni from the batch, 2003. The statement further said that the MS Dhoni actor was not only popular but also a popular student of the DTU-DCE. They further added that his death is a heavy loss for the university. The university also offered its condolences and prayers to the late actor's family in their statement.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput had shared the screen with Jacqueline Fernandez in the film Drive. The movie released in the year 2019 and had reportedly received mixed reviews. According to a media portal, the actor had an upcoming film release titled Dil Bechara. The movie is based on John Green’s popular novel, The Fault In Our Stars. Sushant Singh Rajput was cast opposite actor Sanjana Sanghi in this film.

