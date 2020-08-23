Sushant Singh Rajput's Landlord & Psychiatrist Being Quizzed; CBI Team At Actor's Home

As CBI is thoroughly investigating the mysteries that have surrounded Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the central agency will now also question the flat owner of the late Bollywood actor, Republic TV has learned. Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra residence. CBI has called the owner at its BKC headquarters, a day after recreating the crime scene at the duplex house.

Meanwhile, another team of CBI reached Hinduja Hospital on Sunday and is questioning Dr Kesri Chavda whom Sushant allegedly used to consult. Sources also said that the central agency is all set to question Rhea Chakraborty who has been accused of abetment of suicide in the FIR lodged by the late actor's father.

Siddharth Pithani & cook Neeraj differ

CBI will also re-examine Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj and his ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani, with the latter already having been brought in to the DRDO guest house on Sunday morning. Sources informed that several inconsistencies have emerged in their statements. Pithani and Neeraj were quizzed by the central agency on Saturday and were taken to Sushant's home in Bandra to recreate the crime scene.

Sources informed Republic TV that while narrating the sequence of events of June 13 and 14, both have contradicted each other and have even done so when confronted with one another. Neeraj was first picked up on the very first day that the CBI began probing the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput upon the team's arrival in Mumbai, whereas Pithani joined the probe a day later after coming to Mumbai from Hyderabad.

After he was questioned for over 5 hours on Saturday, Republic TV confronted him after he left Sushant's home with CBI officials, during which time he attempted to flee from the spot and didn't volunteer any information. Sources said that he is being asked specific questions by the CBI about how he got in touch with Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty and what happened on June 8 when the latter moved out of late actor's house.

CBI probe progresses at a break-neck pace

After the CBI began its probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Friday, a five-member medical board of forensic experts has also been formed by the AIIMS to look into the autopsy files related to the late actor. Since the team's arrival in Mumbai, the team has appeared to be constantly on the move, with members splitting up to follow various threads, including picking up the materials seized by the Mumbai police as part of its own controversial and allegedly 'sham' investigation.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the CBI consists of senior supervisory officers and majority field investigators and forensic experts. The CBI team on Friday met DCP Abhishek Trimukhe who had exchanged phone calls with Rhea Chakraborty, and also took investigation material collected by the Mumbai Police. It then picked up Sushant's cook Neeraj as well as Samuel Miranda, and is also likely to question Sushant's self-proclaimed friend Sandip S Singh.

