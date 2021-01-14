Daily Entertainment Recap For January 14: 'Master's' Box Office Collection And Other News

Several events took place today on January 14, 2021, in the entertainment industry. From Master's box office collection rising to Dil Raju being accused of blocking theatres for Vijay's movie Master, several events made headlines. Take a look at the top stories of the day.

Daily Entertainment Recap: January 14, 2021

Master's box office collection boosts on day 1

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master has been one of the most awaited films in the Tamil Industry. The film released on January 13 and has gained huge success within a few days' time. The box office collection in Tamil Nadu goes up to 23 crores while in Karnataka it went up to 3 crores. The total box office collection of Master goes up to 39 crores.

Dil Raju accused of blocking theatres by the distributor of Krack

Two huge films released on January 13, Master and Krack. There have been issues when it came to the distribution of the film. The distributor of Krack Warangal Srinu accused Dil Raju of blocking all the theatres of the release of Master. He called Dil Raju as Kill Raju referring to him killing revenues of other films he does not own.

Shweta takes suggestions from fans of Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday

Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday will be celebrated by his fans on January 21. His fans have started making plans to celebrate his birthday with a lot of arrangements and his sister Shweta seeks suggestions from them for the same. She also suggested them to celebrate his life by 'spreading love and joy'. Take a look at her tweet here:

How about selflessly helping 3 people on Sushant’s Birthday and Praying for his Soul. We can even have 15 mins Global Meditation Session organized on his Birthday.❤️🙏❤️ #SushantBithdayCelebration — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 13, 2021

And I would love to see more people performing on his songs and posting it on social media. Let’s celebrate his life and help spread love and joy. ❤️🙏❤️ #SushantBirthdayCelebration — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) January 13, 2021

Nora Fatehi on Neha Kakkar being a major part of the music industry

A few months ago, Nora Fatehi made a statement about her friend Neha Kakkar on the show India's Best Dancer. She said that the music industry 'is nothing without Neha Kakkar'. There were several memes made on her statement. Take a look at some hilarious memes here:

#NoraFatehi: Neha Kakkar k bina Music Industry kuch bhi nahi hai...?



Le Arijit, Sonu and A R Rehmaan : pic.twitter.com/zy9kxRklTo — निशांत सूर्यावंशी ™☀ (@BhandralNishant) January 12, 2021

Nora Fatehi:- "Neha kakkar is gem, Neha ke bina music industry kuch nahi hai".



Script writer:- *of India's best dancer* pic.twitter.com/Jc9XCDTojD — Sarcasto (@Sarco69) January 12, 2021

Chrissy Teigen and other celebrities react to Donald Trump's impeachment

On January 13, 2021, Donald Trump was voted by House of Representatives to charge him with "incitement of insurrection". The incident took place after the swarming of the Capitol building by his supporters last week. Several celebrities like Cardi B, Chrissy Teigen and many others tweeted about the same. Chrissy said that she wasn't aware that someone could be impeached twice.

I didn’t even know you could be impeached twice. I thought it was like dying — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 13, 2021

