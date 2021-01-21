Sushant Singh Rajput's Birthday: Times When Ankita Shared Glimpses Of A Happy Sushant

Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday falls on January 21 and the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor would have turned 35 today. A lot of Bollywood celebrities took to Instagram to share throwback pictures and videos with him, remembering him on his 35th birth anniversary. Sushant's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also took to Instagram and shared an adorable video of the Chhichhore actor from his happier times. This isn't the first time that Ankita has shared happy moments of the late star. Read on to know about Ankita's videos of Sushant, where he can be seen paragliding, and in another, where he is seen flying a plane.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Birthday: Trivia Quiz To Test Your Knowledge Of The Late Actor

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post for Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday

Pavitra Rishta actor Ankita Lokhande took to the social networking site in order to share a throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput with their dog Scotch. In the video recorded by Ankita, Sushant can be seen chased around playfully by his pet dog Scotch and the two seem to be having a fun time in the late actor's living room. Sushant is running around with his pet's toy and gets his dog to take it from him, while Ankita laughs in the background. Ankita's caption read, "I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember Like this â¤ï¸happy , intelligent,romantic,mad and adorable â˜ºï¸ #scotch has always missed u and now I guess he miss u more . I pray and I know tum jaha ho waha bahut khush ho â¤ï¸ happy birthday to u ðŸ¥³ u will be missed #memoriesforlife" You can see Ankita's post for Sushant here.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Welcomes 2021 With Some Mind-blowing Dance Moves

Fan reactions on the post

Ankita Lokhande has around 3 million followers on Instagram and her birthday wish for Sushant received more than 100k views in less than an hour of posting. Fans and followers of the actor took to the comments section and offered their condolences as well as said that the Shudh Desi Romance actor is never forgotten. While one follower commented saying, "Happy Birthday sush u always be missedðŸ’™♥ï¸", Sushant's elder sister Shweta Singh Kriti wrote, "Such a sweet sweet video". You can see a few of the comments on Sushant Singh Rajput's video, posted by Ankita here.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Shares Throwback Pics From Goa Trip With 'family' Feat. Beau Vicky

Also Read | Daily Entertainment Recap For January 14: 'Master's' Box Office Collection And Other News

More videos shared by Ankita of Sushant

A few months after Sushant's sudden demise, his former partner took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of him paragliding. The late actor looked really happy and excited before taking the flight. In one more throwback video shared by Ankita, the Kai Po Che star can be seen sitting inside a cockpit on the pilot's seat and flying a plane. She captioned the post, "u always wanted to fly and u did it." The two-minute video shows Sushant adjusting some controls in the plane and then taking off. See the videos here.

Ankita paid a tribute to him as well a few months back in September 2020, where her interview about Sushant post his demise played in the background and Adhyayan Suman sang a song from Sushant's film MS Dhoni. The video featured Rajput in his happier times, playing with kids, spending time with old-aged people, enjoying a roller-coaster ride, looking at the sky with his telescope, eating popcorn while watching a film, and attending a red-carpet event with Ankita. See the tribute video here.

Image Credits: Ankita Lokhande Official Instagram Account and Middleclasshere Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.