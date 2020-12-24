Ankita Lokhande Shares Throwback Pics From Goa Trip With 'family' Feat. Beau Vicky

Popular actor Ankita Lokhande took to her social media handle and shared a bunch of photos from her trip to Goa, on Thursday, that is December 24. Along with Ankita, the photos also featured her beau Vicky Jain and a couple of friends and family members.

In the first two pictures of the slideshow, Ankita is seen posing with Vicky, while in other pictures the couple was accompanied by their friends and family. Lokhande Instagrammed the slideshow with a short caption, which read, "We are family / Who all r interested to go again â˜ºï¸???? / raise ur hand / goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa".

To conclude her caption, she tagged her family members and actor-friend Aparna Dixit. Scroll down to take a look at Ankita Lokhande's Instagram post.

Ankita's throwback pictures from Goa trip

READ | Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With Beau Vicky Jain; Shares Video

Within a couple of hours, the slideshow-post received an overwhelming response as it bagged more than 99k double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans showered love on the actor as they flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eye emoticons.

On the other side, actor Aparna Dixit was quick to respond to the post as she wrote, "Me me me /

Lets go goa!". Recalling her memories, Dixit further added, "What an amazing trip (just not the jelly fish and injuries", in the brackets.

READ | Ankita Lokhande Had A Make-up Free Photoshoot And Fans Can't Stop Adoring Her

READ | Ankita Lokhande Turns 'winter Baby' As She Enjoys Vacation With Boyfriend Vicky Jain

Interestingly, the Manikarnika actor recently celebrated her 36th birthday. The feed of her social media account is currently flooded with a handful of pictures and videos from the celebration. As per the videos and photos surfing on the internet, Lokhande invited a couple of close friends for the celebration, including Rashami Desai.

READ | Ankita Lokhande Reveals Who Has Her 'unconditional Love'; See Pictures

Previously, Ankita had uploaded a glimpse of an award show where she was seen paying tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The cast of Pavitra Rishta was seen dressed up as the characters from the show and giving a performance on stage. Take a look at the clip that Ankita shared on her social media below.

On the professional front, the 36-year-old actor marked her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika. She was last seen in Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3, opposite Riteish Deshmukh. The actor has not announced any of her upcoming projects, as of now.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.