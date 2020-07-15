Vivek Oberoi Pays Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput; Calls Him 'sunshine Boy' 

It has been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and the film industry is still mourning the loss of the beloved actor. Many actors have paid their respects to Sushant and extended support to his family. Recently, Vivek Oberoi took to his social media to do the same. The actor uploaded a monochrome picture of Sushant with a heartfelt caption. Take a look at the post and the reaction to it.

'Bollywood's Sunshine Boy'

Vivek Oberoi recently uploaded a black and white picture of Sushant Singh Rajput on his Instagram. The picture also featured a heartfelt statement that paid tribute to the late actor's memory. The picture said - The world is a lot darker without you our "sunshine boy". We all the miss the magic of your unforgettable smile! You will remain in our hearts forever.

He also added in the caption - (#) RIP Sushant Singh Rajput. Many fans responded to the actor's post. Most of the comments were in tribute to Sushant. One fan wrote - Miss you Sushant. Take a look at all the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Vivek Oberoi

Shekhar Suman Pays tribute

Recently, Shekhar Suman also lit a diya in memory of the late actor and uploaded a heartfelt tweet. Shekhar wrote - Sushant you brightened our lives like a divine flame and will continue to do so forever!The world will never forget you.you will inspire millions of "outsiders" who dared to dream - and uploaded a picture of a lit diya. Take a look at his tweet:

Sushant you brightened our lives like a divine flame and will continue to do so forever!The world will never forget https://t.co/wdzJSSFNSe will inspire millions of "outsiders"who dared to dream. pic.twitter.com/pqS3pZuSga — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 14, 2020

This prompted many of Shekhar Suman and Sushant Singh Rajput's fans to do the same. Many people tweeted out in response to the actor's tweets by lighting a diya and paying their tribute to the late actor's memory. On fan wrote - May our Sushant get the justice which is so needed for his peace n peace of all his supporters. Take a look at the tweets:

ITS MY SMALL RIP TO SUSHANT FROM TODAY I WILL NEVER WATCH BOLLYWOOD MOVIES.... YOU WILL LIVE FOREVER WITH US IN OUR HEART... pic.twitter.com/XEEcvKnBv3 — Ved Prakash (@VedPrak23609601) July 14, 2020

May our Sushant get the justice which is so needed for his peace n peace of all his supportersðŸ™ðŸ» pic.twitter.com/nJQ4AeH4Qn — Vinita (@Vinita77443763) July 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career with TV serials and then moved on to acting in films. He was famously known for his role in Pavitra Rishta for which he gained much recognition and fame He then went on to star in many Bollywood movies like Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020.

Promo Pic Credit: Vivek Oberior's Instagram

